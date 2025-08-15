National Powerlifting C’ships: 73-yr-old becomes first ever heart bypass survivor to bag 4 golds

Kozhikode (Kerala): Inan unprecedented achievement in Indian powerlifting history, DV Shankar Rao, a 73-year-old retired officer from the State Bank of India, has become the first-ever recorded participant with a history of heart bypass surgery to compete in the National Powerlifting Championships and emerge victorious with four gold medals.

Held at Kozhikode (Calicut), Kerala, and organised under the banner of Powerlifting India, the championship witnessed Rao competing in the Master-4, 83 kg category, where he won three gold medals in individual events and was crowned the Overall Champion with an additional gold medal.

Just six months into his powerlifting journey — after overcoming heart bypass surgery — Rao proved that discipline, mental strength, and determination can defy all odds. His transformation into a slim, energetic, pain-free athlete has inspired many to rethink the limits of age and health.

Officials and enthusiasts alike are calling this a historic milestone, never before registered in Powerlifting India’s records, and a powerful example for anyone battling health challenges.

Rao’s achievement is more than a sporting victory — it is a living testimony to resilience, late-life transformation, and the belief that it’s never too late to achieve greatness.