Neeraj Chopra wants to have Sachin Tendulkar's superpower of performing in face of adversity

Bengaluru, June 30: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra said that he would want to have Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar's superpower of performing exceptionally despite facing challenges.

Neeraj, who recently won the Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike meet, is creating history with the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw competition, a World Athletics ‘A’ category event, first of it's kind to take place in India, scheduled to be held on July 5 at the Sree Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru.

Speaking to Start Sports, when asked which cricketer's superpower he would like to have for throwing the javelin, the reigning world champion named Tendulkar.

“Sachin Tendulkar. He represented our country so well for so many years and made so many records for us. The way he faced challenges from many great bowlers and still performed exceptionally — I would want that superpower and try to do the same. It would help me handle challenges that come my way with a calm mindset," said Chopra to Star Sports.

The 27-year-old javelin star further said he thinks Australia fast bowling great Brett Lee, who used to throw Javelin before he found his calling in cricket, and Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah would be able to throw the javelin well. “I have heard that Brett Lee was a javelin thrower. I think he could throw the javelin well, especially when he was in his peak years. I would like to try javelin with Jasprit Bumrah too and hope he teaches me some bowling skills. While bowling and javelin are both throws, they are very different. I would like to learn from Bumrah," he added.

Chopra added that former India captain MS Dhoni's famous 'Helicopter Shot' resembles a javelin throw in terms of power and technique.

Speaking about being superstitious during the game, he said, "I try to stay calm on the day of my event. I don’t think too much about it. I just focus on giving my 100 per cent. I try to stay relaxed, eat good food, and rest well."

The javelin ace signed off by sharing the best advice he’s received on and off the field. “It came from my coach Jan Zelezny, who also holds the world record in javelin with a throw of 98.48 metres. Whenever I throw, I stay very energetic, but he tells me I need to run in a flow. It shouldn’t feel tight — I should run like an 18-year-old kid without any tension.

"I’m slowly understanding the concept of flow. I think that in any sport, flow is very important. For example, Roger Federer — he played with such grace and rhythm that it never seemed like he was putting in too much effort. I’m trying to bring that into my training," he concluded.

