Newcastle defender Lewis Hall to undergo surgery, ruled out for season

Newcastle: Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a foot injury.

The 20-year-old will have to undergo surgery after suffering the injury during Newcastle’s loss against Liverpool on February 27.

“Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season after sustaining an injury to a bone in his foot. The 20-year-old was injured during the Magpies' Premier League fixture at Liverpool.

“Following a scan and advice from a specialist, Lewis will undergo surgery before a period of rehabilitation with the club's medical team. Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Lewis the very best with his surgery and recovery,” read the statement by the club.

This is a huge blow for Eddie Howe as the English head coach had used the services of Hall in every league game this season, and he was also a pivotal part in Newcastle’s run to the Carabao Cup final.

A product of Chelsea’s youth setup, Hall initially joined Newcastle on loan for the 2023-24 season and impacted the side by making 18 appearances in the league, which was enough for him to secure a permanent transfer to the Toons.

Newcastle currently sit in sixth place in the league table and are in a race to secure a top four spot this season. The Howe-led side sit three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City and can potentially make a dash for a spot in the Champions League next season.

With a trip to Wembley already on the books for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16, the Toons’ were knocked out from the fifth round of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion, thanks to a late extra-time winner by Danny Welbeck.