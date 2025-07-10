Nitish Kumar Reddy Takes 2 Wickets in First Over in IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Lord’s

India’s young pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy made a stunning impact in the 3rd Test match against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground. In a dream start, he picked up two wickets in his very first over, removing both England openers — Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

Reddy's double breakthrough gave India an early upper hand as the hosts struggled to settle at the crease. His tight line and movement off the pitch surprised the English top order.

The third Test is part of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, with the series currently level at 1-1.

The young bowler’s performance drew praise from fans and commentators alike, as he delivered under pressure on one of the biggest stages in world cricket — Lord’s.

More updates to follow as the match progresses.