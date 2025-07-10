  • Menu
Nitish Kumar Reddy Takes 2 Wickets in First Over in IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Lord’s

x

Highlights

Nitish Kumar Reddy made a dream start in the 3rd Test at Lord’s by dismissing England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in his first over. India vs England series now sees early drama with Reddy's double strike.

India’s young pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy made a stunning impact in the 3rd Test match against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground. In a dream start, he picked up two wickets in his very first over, removing both England openers — Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

Reddy's double breakthrough gave India an early upper hand as the hosts struggled to settle at the crease. His tight line and movement off the pitch surprised the English top order.

The third Test is part of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, with the series currently level at 1-1.

The young bowler’s performance drew praise from fans and commentators alike, as he delivered under pressure on one of the biggest stages in world cricket — Lord’s.

More updates to follow as the match progresses.

