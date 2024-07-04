Live
- Samsung sets up development team for high bandwidth memory chips
- Mumbai buzzing with ‘India ka Raja Rohit Sharma’ as champions reach city, felicitation ceremony likely to get delayed
- BJP govt in Haryana only engaged in taking U-turns on decisions: Hooda
- Seven killed, 10 injured as van plunges into ravine in Pakistan
- Murder case: Judicial custody of actor Darshan, others extended till July 18
- Majhi promotes use of Odia in govt offices
- 5 Indian institutions receive grants under Australia-India Strategic Research Fund
- No decision yet on Babar Azam’s role as Pakistan skipper, says PCB chief
- Zomato relaunches 'Intercity Legends' service with minimum order value of Rs 5K
- Out on bail, Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM
Just In
No decision yet on Babar Azam’s role as Pakistan skipper, says PCB chief
Babar Azam’s future as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team will be decided by former players and head coach Gary Kirsten, said Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
Naqvi is set to meet head coach Kirsten and the support staff, including assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, to discuss Pakistan’s poor showing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where they were ousted in the first round.
The PCB chairman had earlier said that the team needs to undergo a complete overhaul after the poor showing but added that he wouldn’t be taking any decision in haste. Pakistan lost to the United States of America and India in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup and did not make it to the Super Eight stage.
Speaking to the media and new agencies in Lahore, Naqvi said he would first speak to the head coach to ascertain what had gone wrong for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. “I have asked them (head coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood) to come as I want to talk to them in person and in detail based on Kirsten’s report on the World Cup. Kirsten has given a very detailed report on the team and it will help us a lot to chalk out our future course of action,” Naqvi said.
The PCB chief reiterated that no decision has been taken with respect to Babar being retained as captain or being sacked. “No decision taken so far related to Babar Azam. One former player has submitted a very comprehensive report on what needs to be done to improve cricket. But I will take no decisions out of anger or based on what is being said on social media. Decisions taken out of haste and anger generally lead to more complications and I don’t want that in our cricket,” the PCB chief added.
The PCB supremo added that he was also taking suggestions from former players who have sincerely wished the best for Pakistan cricket.