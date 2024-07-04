 No decision yet on Babar Azam’s role as Pakistan skipper, says PCB chief

Naqvi is set to meet head coach Kirsten and the support staff, including assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, to discuss Pakistan’s poor showing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where they were ousted in the first round.

The PCB chairman had earlier said that the team needs to undergo a complete overhaul after the poor showing but added that he wouldn’t be taking any decision in haste. Pakistan lost to the United States of America and India in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup and did not make it to the Super Eight stage.



Speaking to the media and new agencies in Lahore, Naqvi said he would first speak to the head coach to ascertain what had gone wrong for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. “I have asked them (head coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood) to come as I want to talk to them in person and in detail based on Kirsten’s report on the World Cup. Kirsten has given a very detailed report on the team and it will help us a lot to chalk out our future course of action,” Naqvi said.



The PCB chief reiterated that no decision has been taken with respect to Babar being retained as captain or being sacked. “No decision taken so far related to Babar Azam. One former player has submitted a very comprehensive report on what needs to be done to improve cricket. But I will take no decisions out of anger or based on what is being said on social media. Decisions taken out of haste and anger generally lead to more complications and I don’t want that in our cricket,” the PCB chief added.



The PCB supremo added that he was also taking suggestions from former players who have sincerely wished the best for Pakistan cricket.

