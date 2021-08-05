Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Sports

Olympic hockey: India beat Germany 5-4 to win bronze, a medal after 41 years

India defeated Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal fest to win the bronze medal in mens hockey
x

 India defeated Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal fest to win the bronze medal in men's hockey

Highlights

India defeated Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal fest to win the bronze medal in men's hockey, their first medal in Olympics after a gap of 41 years.

Tokyo, Aug 5: India defeated Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal fest to win the bronze medal in men's hockey, their first medal in Olympics after a gap of 41 years.

India fought back brilliantly from a two-goal deficit to score an impressive 5-4 win that reminded its fans of the glory days when the Indians were a force to reckon with in World hockey.

Simranjeet Singh scored two goals while Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, and Mandeep Singh scored a goal apiece for India while for Germany Oruz, Furk, Nicolas Whellen, and Windfeder were on target.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X