Meera & Robert create history on Tandem Cycle ride from Kanyakumari to Kashmir 3849km in 18days

Dr Meera Valankar from Bangalore and Robert Kingsly from Chennai became the first Tandem Riders To Cover to Kanyakumari to Kashmir Route (K2K). Both the riders covered a distance of 3849 kms Start from 10 October 2020 and reached to the Srinagar Kashmir on 28 October 2020 & passing 13 states on 18 days. On the Closing ceremony at Srinagar Speaking about his experience, Meera & Robert said, "K2K ride was very important for us and became the first group.

He added, "We did not face any untoward incident during the K2K ride and recive lot of support from all Cycling lovers from all our the Country Specially from Kashmir

Meera said, After entering J&K Department of Tourism Sponsered us from last 2 days and was technically supported by JK Mountain Biking Association and it's Riders they ride with them right from Banihal to Srinagar, (108km)

Later on Chief Guest Dupty Director Tourism Mr. Adeel distributed Momentos among KtoK participants Mr. Rouf Tramboo, Prisident JKMBA, was guest of honour.

while as Rayees Ahmad, Khalid Amin, Riyaz Wani, Bashir Ahmad, Ahsan Ali, Villayat Hussain, Jagjit Singh, Khalid Amin, Nazir Ahmad Mudasir Ahmad Tourist officer Srinagar were also present on the occasion

speaking on the occasion Dupty Director Tourism (Recreation) encouraged participants for completing KtoK ride successfully. He said We are Sponsered adventure sports activities for promotion of Tourism in kashmir Secretary JKMBA Riyaz Wani presenting vote of thanks.





