Pakistan fined for maintaining slow over-rate in third ODI against NZ

Pakistan have been fined five per cent of their match fee due to maintaining a slow over-rate in their defeat to New Zealand in the third ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The over-rate sanction comes on the back of a 3-0 ODI series loss for Pakistan at the hands of New Zealand, after previously suffering a 4-1 defeat in the T20I leg of the tour. It’s also the fourth time in five men’s ODIs that Pakistan, captained by Mohammad Rizwan, have been fined for slow over-rate.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday that Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction following Pakistan being ruled to be one over short of the stipulated target with time allowances taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," ICC said in a statement.

Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence after on-field umpires Chris Brown and Paul Reiffel along with third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Wayne Knights levelled the charge.

In the match where New Zealand completed an ODI series sweep over Pakistan, Michael Bracewell and Rhys Mariu smashed half-centuries as the Black Caps made 264/8 in 42 overs. In reply, pacer Ben Sears picked his second successive five-wicket haul as New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for 221 and won the game by 43 runs, as the visitors’ suffered their sixth consecutive men’s ODI defeat to the hosts.

The match also saw an incident of crowd trouble involving Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah, with security personnel trying to stop the agitated cricketer from going above the fence towards some spectators.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in its statement that the two spectators, originally from Afghanistan, directed swearing words towards Khushdil in Pashto and the ground staff eventually removed them from the venue.