Paris Olympics 2024: The Silver Lining

Neeraj Chopra has made all Indians proud by winning medals in two successive Olympics. After winning Gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, Neeraj won silver at Paris Olympics.

The soft-spoken athlete from Panipat in Haryana is believed to have been in the tournament carrying some injury. Neeraj Chopra secured the silver, even after 5 fouls in six throws, by sending the javelin at the 89.45 metre mark. With this win, Neeraj Chopra is now the fifth two-time Olympic medallist from India. Others are Norman Pritchard, Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu, and Manu Bhaker.