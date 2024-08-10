Live
- Today is World Lion Day: Raising awareness for lion conservation
- Girls more affected by juvenile arthritis: Experts
- Telangana Police Heighten Surveillance in Hyderabad Amid Bangladesh Tensions
- Enhancing childhood education through play-based learning
- Students told to strive to become role models
- A gateway to success in professional domains, competitive examinations
- Odisha GOVT to procure potato through NAFED
- ‘Sangharshana’ movie review: A gripping thriller with a social message
- Awareness Walk Against Cyber Crimes Held in Vijayawada, Home Minister participates
- Court remands ED officer in CBI custody
Paris Olympics 2024: The Silver Lining
Neeraj Chopra has made all Indians proud by winning medals in two successive Olympics. After winning Gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, Neeraj won silver at Paris Olympics.
The soft-spoken athlete from Panipat in Haryana is believed to have been in the tournament carrying some injury. Neeraj Chopra secured the silver, even after 5 fouls in six throws, by sending the javelin at the 89.45 metre mark. With this win, Neeraj Chopra is now the fifth two-time Olympic medallist from India. Others are Norman Pritchard, Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu, and Manu Bhaker.
