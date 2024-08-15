PCB to host second Test against B'desh without spectators

Karachi: In a decision reminiscent of the COVID-19 days, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to host the second Test against Bangladesh at the National Stadium here behind closed doors. The PCB said the difficult decision had been taken due to the ongoing construction work at the venue in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy early next year.

"We understand the vital role that our passionate spectators play in cricket, providing inspiration and motivation to our players. However, the health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority," the board said in a statement. "After careful consideration of all available options, we have decided that the safest course of action is to hold the second Test in front of an empty stadium."

The board said as a result of the decision, ticket sales have been suspended with immediate effect for the second Test which would be played from August 30 to September 3.