Powergrid Badminton: Pintoo, Pinki emerge champions

Hyderabad: PowergridSouthern Region-I successfully hosted the Inter Regional Badminton Tournament 2025 from July 24 to 26 at K.V.B.R. Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad. The three-day sporting event brought together badminton enthusiasts from across the country, representing various regional units . The tournament served as a vibrant platform to promote camaraderie, sportsmanship, and a spirit of healthy competition among employees.

The closing ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries:Doman Yadav, Executive Director (Southern Region-I), as the Chief Guest; Arun Kumar, Chief General Manager (HR); Venkata SV, Chief General Manager (Finance).

In the men’s singles final, Pintoo (NR-I) Bt D Hari Kishore (CC) (23-21, 21-17, 21-17).

Men Singles result: Winner: Pintoo (NR-I); Runner: D Hari Kishore (CC); Third: Himanshu Srivas (NR-I); Fourth: Maneesh (NR-I)

In the women’s singles final K Pinki (NR-I) BT Pronami (NER) (15-06, 11-15, 15-17)

Women Singles result:Winner: K Pinki (NR-I); Runner: Pronami (NER); Third: Nishi Rathore (CC); Fourth: Himani Kumari (WR-II)

Men’s Doubles result:Winner: Maneesh, Sanket (NR-I); Runner: Arpit, D Hari Kishore (CC) ; Third: Chetan Chouhan, Sumit Kumar (WR-II); Fourth: Himanshu Srivas, Pintoo (NR-I)

Women’s Doubles result:Winner: Asha, Kavya (SR-I); Runner: Pinki, Sarita (NR-I) ; Third: Kiran, Supriya (CC) ; Fourth: Sonal Gaikwad, Sonali Jagarwal (WR-I)

Men’s Team Event Final Results:Winner: NR-I; Runner: CC; Third: NR-II; Fourth-ER-II

Women’s Team Event Final Results:Winner: CC; Runner: WR-I; Third: NR-I; Fourth: SR-II.