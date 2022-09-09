Pranavi wins fifth title with 5-shot margin on Women's Pro Golf Tour

Hyderabad: Pranavi Urs continued her domination of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, as she won the 12th leg of the Tour by a massive five-shot margin at the Hyderabad Golf Association course.

With no under par scores and most going well over, Pranavi's 2-over 72 held out comfortably while local golfer Sneha Singh shot 1-over 71 and moved to Tied-second alongside amateur Kriti Chowhan, who had two bogeys in the last three holes during a round of 73.

It was Pranavi's fifth win in 12 events and she further extended her lead on the Hero Order of Merit. Her winnings are Rs 12,24,500 while the second placed HItaashee Bakshi has Rs 8,62,700. Seher Atwal with Rs 8,23,350 is third.

Gauri Karhade (71) and Seher Atwal (73) tied for fourth at 6-over 216, while three players, Nayanika Sanga (71), amateur Heena Kang (73) and another amateur Vidhatri Urs (76) tied for sixth at 7-over 217.

Pranavi, starting the final round with a four-shot cushion, began in a steady fashion with five pars in a row. She then dropped a double bogey on Par-5 sixth and followed it up with a birdie on seventh and a bogey on eighth to turn in 2-over 36.

Kriti Chowhan, the nearest rival for Pranavi, was unable to make ground on the front nine as she started with a double on first and later had one birdie and one bogey.

In contrast, Vidhatri collapsed with 4-over 38 on the front nine and Sneha Singh moved up with nine pars on the front nine.

Pranavi had two birdies and two back-to-back bogeys on the back nine and finished with 72, while Kriti had a double on the Par-3 11th and a birdie on the Par-3 16th for a round of 73.

Sneha did find birdies on 14th and 15th but also dropped shots on 13th, 16th and 18th and finished at 71, five behind Pranavi. Vidhatri had three bogeys against one birdie on the back nine and ended the day with a disappointing 76 and slipped to Tied-sixth.

Jyotsana Singh, one of the two players to return a card of even par 70, was ninth at 218, while Shweta Mansingh (70) and Saaniya Sharma (73) were tied for 10th. Winner of the 11th Leg, Hitaashee Bakshi (75) and Asmitha Sathish (72) were tied for 12th at 220.