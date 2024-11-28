Prithvi Shaw Criticised for Ignoring Advice from Tendulkar, Dravid, Ponting, and Ganguly

Prithvi Shaw, the out-of-favour Indian batsman, is going through a tough time in his cricket career. Once seen as a future star for India after leading the team to victory in the 2018 U-19 World Cup, Shaw was unexpectedly left out at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Despite having a base price of Rs 75 lakh, Shaw's name came up twice, but no IPL franchise showed any interest in him. This will be the first time since his IPL debut in 2018 that Shaw will not play in the upcoming season.

Shaw's lack of consistent form is a key reason for his exclusion from the IPL, but his struggles are not just limited to his batting. He has also faced criticism from former cricketers and experts for his fitness and attitude.

These issues have made it even harder for him to make a successful return to the game. A former India selector, who has closely followed Shaw's career, expressed disappointment at the lack of progress he has made.

Despite having the opportunity to learn from some of cricket’s greatest figures, such as Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly, and even Sachin Tendulkar, Shaw has not shown significant improvement.

Even during his time at Delhi Capitals, Shaw failed to make noticeable progress. The selector questioned whether Shaw had made any real improvements, and pointed out that even if there were any, they were not visible. This has led to increasing concerns about Shaw’s future in cricket.

Shaw, who once excited Indian cricket fans with his talent and youthful energy, now finds himself at a crossroads in his career.

After being rejected at the IPL 2025 auction and facing growing criticism, Shaw now has to decide if he can overcome his challenges and find his form again or if his career will fade into the background.

In addition, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) initially dropped Shaw from the Ranji Trophy squad because of fitness problems, although they later brought him back for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

This back-and-forth situation highlights ongoing concerns about Shaw’s fitness and his commitment to the game.

Shaw is at a critical point in his career, and the next few months will be vital. He must decide if he can rediscover his form and make a successful comeback in cricket.