PSG defeat will not have an impact: Inter president on Inzaghi's future
Inter Milan are eager to retain manager Simone Inzaghi if he chooses to remain at the club, according to club president Giuseppe Marotta, who emphasised that Saturday’s 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final will not influence their decision.
Luis Enrique’s PSG secured their first Champions League title with a record-breaking margin in a final, while a devastated Inzaghi endured his second loss at this stage, following a narrow defeat to Manchester City in Istanbul two years ago.
Inzaghi’s contract with Inter runs until June next year, and Marotta confirmed that discussions with the coach will begin in the coming days. Meanwhile, Italian media reports suggest Inzaghi could depart as early as this month, ahead of the Club World Cup in the US, scheduled from June 14 to July 13.
"This defeat will not have an impact. Inzaghi has a contract for another year and we had already decided to meet with him this week," Marotta told reporters after the defeat in Munich. Almost all the credit for this positive cycle is due to his professionalism and abilities. If he wants to continue, we are happy.
"We are meeting with the coach because this club is not used to letting a manager go into the final year of his contract. There is no revolution underway. We will meet to hear what he has to say, I repeat, on our part, we are very proud and honoured to continue with him," he said.
Marotta congratulated the newly crowned champions and acknowledged that Inter had been thoroughly outplayed by the Parisians. "Let's quickly forget and look to the next one, with the new start of the Club World Cup. We will be representing Italy together with Juventus," he added.