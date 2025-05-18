Punjab look to solidify their playoffs chances

Jaipur: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be looking to solidify their playoffs chances when they take on an already eliminated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In the head to head record, RR hold a narrow 17-12 edge over PBKS, including one game ending in a tie.

In their last meeting in this season, RR won by 50 runs at Mullanpur, which was also PBKS’ first defeat of the season. But sitting on third place in the points table with 15 points from 11 matches, PBKS will be aiming to restart the momentum which has made them contenders for a possible top two finish. Prabhsimran Singh, PBKS’ current top run-scorer, has struck four consecutive half-centuries, while Priyansh Arya has been his perfect opening partner via his aggressive stroke play.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been astute in leadership, and sparkling with the bat, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been a standout performer yet again by picking 16 wickets, making him the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition.