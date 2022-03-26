PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy storm into Swiss Open final

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy stormed into the women's and men's singles final respectively of Swiss Open Super 300 on Saturday.



Double Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated Thailand's Supanida Katethong in a three-game thriller. Sindhu, who finished last year's Swiss Open as a finalist, prevailed -18 15-21 21-19 over the Thai player. Sindhu, who lost to arch-rival Carolina Marin in the final in 2021, has not won the Basel title yet and will look to change that.

Prannoy, who won the singles title at the Swiss Open in 2016, pulled off a hard-fought 21-19 19-21 21-18 win over World No. 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on Saturday. Prannoy, who will now play his first final in five years, last won a title back in 2017 at the US Open.

In the men's singles category, it could be an all-India final on Sunday if World No. 12 Kidambi Srikanth manages to defeat Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in their last-four clash on Saturday.

"Yessssss ! Finals of the Swiss Open ! Quite a tough one against Ginting tonight! Happy to get that win today. One more to go, Let's get it," an overjoyed Prannoy tweeted after his spectacular semi-final win.

Sindhu, who won the Syed Modi International trophy earlier this year, had a fine game against her Thai opponent Supanida. In the opening game, the Indian ace player used the court well and produced smashes that troubled Supanida. In the second game, the Thailand national stormed away with a 16-7 lead and eventually won the game to force a decider.



The Hyderabad player bounced back stronger as she gained a 4-1 lead early in the third game. Supanida once again made her way back into the game at 7-7 with a smash. Both the shuttlers tried to take control of the front court with Sindhu managing to take a one-point lead in the final interval.

A lucky net chord aided Sindhu, who then moved to 19-19 as she held the match point with a smash and she finished the game with another powerful smash.

