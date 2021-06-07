Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021

Roger Federer withdrew from the ongoing French Open after his win in the third round, the tournament announced on Sunday.





Federer played two consecutive four-set fixtures, beating Marin Cilic in the second round and edging past Dominik Koepfer, a fixture that saw the Swiss Master be on the court for three hours and 39 minutes.





"After discussions with my team, I've decided I will need to pull out of Roland Garros today. After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation, it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery. I am thrilled to have gotten three matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on the court," Federer wrote on his official Twitter account.









The 2009 Roland Garros champion had not played for 13 months due to a knee injury and two surgeries in February and May 2020. Ahead of the clay major tournament, Federer had stepped on the court only three times.





"The Roland Garros tournament is sorry about the withdrawal of Roger Federer, who put up an incredible fight last night. We were all delighted to see Roger back in Paris, where he played three high-level matches. We wish him all the best for the rest of the season," Tournament Director Guy Forget told ATP's official website on Sunday.





As a result of Federer's withdraw, his fourth-round opponent Matteo Berrettini has received a walkover. The Italian will next face World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, which will be his career's only second Grand Slam quarter-final.





The match against Koepfer in the second round of the French Open was Federer's only sixth game of the 2021 season. Just two months before turning 40, Federer continues to show his immense love for tennis and give his fans something to cheer about.





"J'adore le tennis [I love tennis]. My fighting spirit got me over the line. You've got to love what you do, and I do," Federer said, after winning a gruelling 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 7-5 battle against Koepfer in an empty main Court Philippe-Chatrier in the early hours of Sunday.





Federer, who has always priortised grass over clay, is also scheduled to play a warm-up grass court tournament in Halle beginning on June 14, the day after the Roland Garros ends. He has won the grass-court ATP 500 tournament 10 times in Germany. He will be chasing a ninth title at Wimbledon, starting, starting June 28 at the All England Club.