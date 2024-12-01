Root surpasses Sachin to become leading run-scorer in 4th innings of Test matches

Christchurch: Star batter Joe Root went past India legend Sachin Tendulkar as the leading run-scorer in the fourth innings of Test cricket in England's eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Test at Hagley Oval.

Root crossed Tendulkar’s mark of 1625 runs in the fourth innings during his brisk 22 which helped England claim a 1-0 lead in the series. He currently stands at 1630 runs scored in fourth innings of Test matches.

Last month, Root, who has 12777 runs, has passed Alastair Cook to become the leading run-getter for England during first Test against Pakistan.

The right-hander achieved the feat in just 147 Tests and 268 innings, compared with Cook's final tallies of 161 Tests and 291 innings.

Only Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, South African Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid lie ahead of Root in the list if most runs in Test cricket.

Earlier, Root went past Cook on century count, smashing his 33rd and 34th Test hundreds during Lord's Test against Sri Lanka in August, becoming the England player with the most hundreds in Test cricket.