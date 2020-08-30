SAI to allow developmental shooters to train at Karni Singh

New Delhi : Shooters from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Developmental Group will be allowed to train at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital from September 2, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Sunday.

SAI said the step is part of its process of opening up sports facilities for athletes who are part of its developmental group in Unlock 4.0.

"The Sports Authority of India has been opening up its facilities for sporting activities in a phased manner after the Government of India announced Unlock 1.AIn the first phase Olympic and Paralympic-bound athletes began sporting activities at SAI's sporting facilities. As India enters Unlock 4, SAI has decided to open up its facilities for Developmental Group athletes," SAI said in its statement.

"In the first leg, SAI has geared up to open up sporting activities for shooters of the Target Olympic Podium Developmental Group and athletes of National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) at the Karni Singh Shooting Range (KSSR) from September 2, 2020."

The range had earlier been opened up for Olympic-bound shooters, with even a compulsory national camp being announced for the first week of August. However,Athe camp was eventually deferred indefinitely after athletes, particularly those coming from outside the National Capital Region, expressed their reservations on travel and stay amid the pandemic.

"The decision to open up sporting facilities in a phased manner has been taken to ensure that safety and training continuity of athletes can move hand in hand. Separate slots have been reserved for the Olympic-bound core group of elite shooters to ensure continued training in a safe environment," said SAI.