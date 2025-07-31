Sailing Regatta in city concludes on high note

The grand finale of the multi-day Sailing Regatta at the iconic Hussain Sagar Lake concluded here on Wednesday with thrilling performances by India’s finest young sailors. The last day of the event featured one race across all categories and three races for the Optimist Green Fleet, marking an exciting finish to a week of intense and inspiring competition.

In all six sailors from the Telangana Sailing Association made it to the podium including first place finishes by SK Rameeza Bhanu in Optimist Main Fleet – Girls and Thanuja Kameshwar & Sravan Katravath in mixed category.

“Over the past few days, this serene lake has witnessed the vibrancy, energy, and determination of young and seasoned sailors from across the nation. I commend each and every participant who took part in this prestigious regatta. Sailing is not just a sport – it is a symbol of resilience, strategy, teamwork, and harmony with nature. Telangana is steadily becoming a hub for adventure and water sports, and I congratulate all winners and organizers for making this regatta a resounding success,” Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana said.

The prize distribution and closing ceremony was graced by a panel of guests, including Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, VSM, Commandant, MCEME, Arjun Pradipak, Commodore, Sailing, Capt Jitendra Dixit, Secretary, Yachting Association of India (YAI), Srinivas Kylasa, President, Secunderabad Club, Ashwin Nandan Singh, Vice President, Secunderabad Club, and Raja Jain, Tiscon.