Shreyas Iyer Steps Down as India A Captain Before Second Match Against Australia A

Shreyas Iyer quit as India A captain before the second match against Australia A due to personal reasons. Dhruv Jurel will lead the team, and Iyer may play in the West Indies series later.
Shreyas Iyer left his job as captain of India A just before the second match against Australia A. Dhruv Jurel will be the new captain.
Iyer left for personal reasons. He went back to Mumbai and will not play in the second match. But he may play in the West Indies series later.
In the first match, Iyer scored 8 and 13 runs. He also had a wrong call from the umpire against Australia A’s spinner Corey Rocchiccioli. Even though he did not score many runs, India A played well and scored 531 runs after Australia made 532.
Iyer did not play in India’s England tour or the Asia Cup 2025 T20Is. He is an important player in ODIs and helped India win the Champions Trophy last year. He is still trying to get a regular place in Test and T20I teams.