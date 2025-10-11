Sindhu returns for third term in BWF Athletes’ Commission

Live
Highlights
New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu returned for a third term in the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) Athletes’ Commission as the world body on Friday announced new members for the November 2022-November 2029 term.
Sindhu, who earlier served on the Commission from 2017 to 2025 and has been a BWF Integrity Ambassador since 2020, was named alongside An Se Young (Korea), Doha Hany (Egypt), Jia Yi Fan (China) and Debora Jille (Netherlands).
All five were elected automatically as they were the only nominees. Paris 2024 Olympic champions An and Jia, along with Jille and Hany, are first-time members of the Commission.
