Just In
South Africa on Top of WTC: India and Australia Race for the Final!
South Africa's 2-0 win over Sri Lanka puts them at the top of the WTC points table. India and Australia now need strong results to secure a spot in the final. Here's what each team needs to qualify.
South Africa beat Sri Lanka 2-0 and topped the WTC points table. They moved ahead of India and Australia. Sri Lanka is still in the race, but teams like England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh are out. Pakistan has a slim chance.
India has 57.29% points percentage (PCT). To finish in the top two, they need two wins and one draw from their remaining three Tests in Australia. If they lose 2-3, they need South Africa to lose 0-2 to Pakistan and Australia to avoid losing in Sri Lanka.
India
India must win two and draw one in Australia. If Australia wins 2-0 in Sri Lanka, India’s PCT will still be higher than Australia’s.
Australia
Australia needs two wins against India to finish in the top two. They can lose both Tests in Sri Lanka. If they lose 2-3 to India, they need to beat Sri Lanka 2-0 or hope for other results.
South Africa
South Africa needs one win against Pakistan to reach the final. If they draw 1-1, and India beats Australia 3-2, both India and Australia will qualify.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka needs to beat Australia 2-0 to stay in the race. To pass Australia’s PCT, Australia must lose 2-1 to India. For Sri Lanka to pass South Africa, Pakistan must win 2-0.