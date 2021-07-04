Sports coming back at all levels: Pullela Gopichand

Hyderabad: Chief National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said that many careers last for 30 to 40 years, but a sporting career lasts for just 10 years. We have lost one year due to a pandemic. But the good news is that sports are coming back in full swing at all levels.

The former badminton champion said this while addressing a press conference along with Uma Chigurupati, Chairperson of FICCI Ladies Organisation, before the beginning of his talk with FLO members in the city at ITC Kohenur in Madhapur on Saturday.

"When you are at the peak of your career, the career doesn't last beyond a couple of years. The pandemic disrupted the short careers of many sports personnel. It is depressing. But fortunately for sports personnel defeats, setbacks, failures are part and parcel of their life. This has come to their forte now. It has given time for them to work on their weaknesses. Catch up with what they always longed for," Gopichand said.

"We are building six new courts at the Gachibowli Academy, thanks to the support from Kotak Organisation,. We are also building a Sports Science Center and a Coach Development Center to take up the coaching pan India as there is abundant talent," Gopichand announced.

"Preparations for the Olympics are in full swing. The Central Government has provided personal coaches and the state government has opened Gachibowli stadium with facilities for us to practice and we thank them. We are confident of better performance," he said.

"The Tokyo Olympics, delayed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, are now scheduled to be held from July 23, which is a big boost to all the sports personnel," he said.