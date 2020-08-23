St Lucia Zouks, Guyana Amazon Warriors register wins in CPL 2020

Trinidad : A brilliant all-round show by Mohammad Nabi, ably supported by Roston Chase and Scott Kuggeleijn helped St Lucia Zouks get a commanding victory over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Put into bat on Saturday, Zouks put up a comprehensive total of 172/6, riding on opener Andre Fletcher's 33-ball 46 and a 22-ball cameo from Nabi in which he scored valuable 35 runs towards the end of the innings.

Chasing the target, only DeneshRamdin (46) and Even Lewis (29) could stay long at the crease, with Patriots eventually managing 162/8 in their alloted 20 overs. Kuggeleijn (4/33) and Chase (3/12) starred with the ball.Nabi also chipped in with a wicket, giving away just 17 runs in his 4 overs and was thus named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

This win bumps Daren Sammy's side towards the top of the table ahead of their next game against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

In the other match of the day, Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 14 runs at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Batting first, Warriors could manage just 118 runs as they were bowled out in the 20th over of their innings. Brandon King (29) and Ross Taylor (21) made noticeable contributions with the bat for them while Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Carlos Brathwaite starred with the ball for the Tallawahs as they both picked three wickets each.

Brief Scores: St Lucia Zouks: 172/6(Andre Fletcher 46; Jon-Russ Jaggesar 2/29) beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 162/8 (DeneshRamdin 46; Scott Kuggeleijn 4/33) by 10 runs.

Brief Scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors: 118/10 (Brandon King 29; Carlos Brathwaite 3/14) beat Jamaica Tallawahs: 104/7 (Andre Russell 52; Chris Green 2/10) by 14 runs.