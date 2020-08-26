Suarez set to leave Barcelona, says radio station

Madrid : FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez looks to be on his way out of the club after local radio station RAC1 reported that new coach Ronald Koeman has told the Uruguayan that he doesn't form a part of his plans for the coming season.

The radio station, which has very close links to the club, reported that Koeman phoned Suarez this Monday and gave him the news in a brief conversation, writes Xinhua news agency.

Suarez's contract at the Camp Nou is due to expire at the end of June 2021 and the 33-year-old's lawyers will presumably speak to the club to try to rescind that deal to allow him to become a free agent.

Suarez arrived at Barcelona in 2014 from Liverpool and he has since scored 198 goals and given 109 assists in 283 appearances to become the third-highest scorer in the history of the club.