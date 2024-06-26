T20 World Cup: ICC, CWI release extra tickets for final match

Port of Spain (Trinidad): The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies released additional tickets for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final stage on Wednesday (IST) with Afghanistan, England, India, and South Africa now confirmed as the four semifinalists.

The additional release of tickets includes the final at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, where general admission tickets were previously exhausted.

After a dramatic Super 8 stage, the first semifinal will see South Africa take on Afghanistan, who have reached the semi-finals of an ICC World Cup event for the first time, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on Thursday (6:00 AM).

The second semifinal will see India take on defending champions England at the Guyana National Stadium on the same day starting at (8:00 AM).

Tickets are available now at tickets.t20worldcup.com and box offices and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Box office locations are Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana, and Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Box office opening hours:

Brian Lara Cricket Academy:

25 June: 10:30 am – 6:30 pm

Matchday, 26 June: 1:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Guyana National Stadium:

25-26 June: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Matchday, 27 June: 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Kensington Oval:

25-28 June: 10:30 am – 6:30 pm

Matchday, 29 June: 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Prices start from as low as US$25 (2,089.0472 INR) for semifinal matches and US$80 (6,684.951 INR) for the final. Limited party stand tickets are available for the semifinals and the final. Limited hospitality packages are also available for both semifinals.