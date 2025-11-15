  1. Home
Telangana Polo Club edge past Delhi Daredevils

The opening match of the three-day MSN Realty Arena Polo Championship 2025, held at the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club, saw an exciting contest between Telangana Polo Club and Delhi Daredevils. In a thrilling encounter, Telangana Polo Club emerged victorious with a narrow 10-9 win.

The game kicked off with Delhi Daredevils taking an early lead in the first chukker, finishing 3-0 ahead. However, Telangana Polo Club responded strongly in the second chukker, outscoring their opponents 4-1 to level the game. As the match progressed, both teams exchanged goals, with the third chukker ending in a 2-2 draw, setting up a tense final chukker.

In the fourth chukker, Telangana Polo Club’s superior finishing helped them edge past Delhi Daredevils, scoring 4 goals to Delhi’s 3, sealing the win. Rajeev Reddy was the standout performer for Telangana, scoring 5 goals, while Kaushik Kumar added 4. Arun Jupally contributed with 1 goal. For Delhi Daredevils, Mohammed Nayeemuddin led the charge with 3 goals, supported by Kunwar Vishal Singh (2 goals) and Syed Ahmed Quadri (3 goals). Despite their valiant efforts, the Daredevils couldn’t hold onto their lead, and Telangana Polo Club claimed a hard-fought victory.

