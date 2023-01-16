Australian Open: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with 'tough' win against No. 21 Jack Draper

Rafael Nadal had to dig deep as he started his Australian Open title defense with a four-set victory over Great Britain's Jack Britain on Monday.

Nadal dropped a set against World No. 38 Draper but it did not matter to the top seed if it was not a straightforward win.

"I needed a victory, so that's the main thing. Doesn't matter the way. The most important thing today is a victory against a tough opponent. To win against Jack, as I said before the tournament started, has been one of the toughest first rounds possible being seeded. We knew [it is] not going to be perfect, as I said the other day. [It] was not perfect," Nadal said in a post-match interview.

"But to win against Jack, I need to do things well. I think I did things well. So satisfied with the victory because that's give me the chance to play after tomorrow again," the Spanish star added.

Nadal, who won four titles in 2022, including two Grand Slams, has entered the 2023 Australian Open on the back of losing six out of seven games. The second half of the 2022 season of Nadal was marred by an abdominal injury.

"Of course, when you break the abdominal twice, [it] takes a while to recover the confidence in the movement. I mean, [it] was difficult for me for a few months to put the ball high and go for the ball. When you break the abdominal, you start to protect yourself, putting the ball more to the left, trying to not do the movement, the full movement, with the abdominal," added Nadal in the same interview.

Nadal went on to say that through hard work he has found his "normal serve". But it is not just about one stroke.

"I need to keep improving in all the aspects of my game. But I am not playing bad, you know? Just need to hold the positive level for [a] long time. I am in a moment where I am more up and down. But, as I said, it's part of the business," the defending champion said further.

Nadal's second-round game is set to be against American player Mackenzie McDonald, who is ranked No. 65 in the ATP rankings.



"I am ready for the challenge. I'm ready to keep fighting for it. And victory helps, I can't lie [to] you [about] that. When you win matches, you are more relaxed. You are more confident. You have better chances to resist these moments," said Nadal after winning the opening round at Rod Laver Arena.

Meanwhile, Nadal also heaped praise on 21-year-old Draper, saying the British player has a "lot of potential."

"He's a great player with a lot of potential, young. A great future in front, I think. So [it] was a tough, tough match. Full respect for him. Wish him well for the future. I think it's only cramping that happened at the end to him. Hopefully, it's nothing important. But I think he is in the right position to have a very productive season. I am happy that I was able to win against a great player this afternoon," the 36-year-old southpaw added.

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from AUS Open: 'I'm devastated'

Earlier in the day, local player Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to a knee issue.

Kyrgios, who won the Australian Open in the doubles category last year, confirmed the news in a press conference at Melbourne Park on Monday. Kyrgios took the decision just a day before his opening match against Roman Safiullin. The Aussie was replaced by U.S' Denis Kudla in the singles main draw.

"Obviously this coming around is just bad timing. But that's life. Injury is a part of the sport. I guess I can draw some inspiration from someone like Thanasi [Kokkinakis] who has had a bunch of injuries and has bounced back. Look, I'm not doubting I will be back to my full strength and playing the tennis I was playing prior to this event.



"Yeah, I'm devastated obviously. It's like my home tournament. I've had some great memories here. Obviously, last year winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life probably. Then going into this event as one of the favourites, it's brutal. All I can do now is just look forward, do what I need to do and come back," Kyrgios told reporters.