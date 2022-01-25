Rafael Nadal holds nerves to win 5-setter, qualifies for semi-final at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal showed his class yet again on Tuesday as defeated Denis Shapovalov in a thrilling five-setter to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2022 Australian Open.

The former champion had a flying start in the quarter-final, which was his 14th in Melbourne, as he went two sets up. A troubled stomach and an incredible comeback from 14th seeded Shapovalov saw Nadal go down in the next two sets that forced a deciding fifth set at Rod Laver on Tuesday.

"I was completely destroyed after that. For me it's amazing, honestly, to be in the semi-finals," said Nadal after the match in Melbourne.

One year after surrendering a two-set lead to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the same venue, Nadal was able to fight his way into his seventh semi-final at the Australian Open.

The Spaniard now has a "very important" two full days of rest before taking the court again on Friday. He is two wins away from claiming a record 21st Grand Slam title, which will also be his second major title in Australia.

Nadal, who is aiming to become only the second man after Novak Djokovic to win every Grand Slam twice, will face either seventh seed Matteo Berrettini or Frenchman Gael Monfils in the semi-finals, with those men set to compete in Tuesday's Laver nightcap.





On Tuesday, Nadal made a timely break in the second game of the final set. Either side of that moment was two dramatic service holds in which he saved a total of three break points across four deuces.



"I was lucky that I was serving great in the fifth. He was serving huge, and especially the second serve," added Nadal in the on-court interview.





"For me it's just a present of life that I am here playing tennis again."



Find someone to love the way @RafaelNadal loves tennis 💙🎾#AO2022 • #AusOpen • #AOInterview pic.twitter.com/Sg6tAskNeW — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2022





Nadal, who won the Australian Open in 2009 before losing the finals in Melbourne in 2014 and 2017, also expressed gratitude of just being able to play tennis right now.

"The real true is that two months ago we didn't know if we'll be able to be back on tour at all so here I am; for me it's just a present of life that I am here playing tennis again and I just enjoy it," the 35-year-old Nadal said.