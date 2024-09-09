US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka win men’s and women’s singles titles

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka won the men’s and women’s singles titles at the US Open 2024.

Sinner beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 while Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in pulsating final matches.

Sinner became the first Italian man to win the US Open title while the wait for an American to win the US Open continues. Andy Roddick was the last American man to win the US Open when he triumphed in 2009.

For Sabalenka, this was her third Grand Slam title and her first US Open title. Her last two Grand Slam titles are the Australian Open, which she won in the last two years.

Even though both the men’s and the women’s finals were straight set affairs, the fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium were treated to a wonderful display of tennis from the four finalists.

Sinner came into the US Open after he revealed that he tested positive twice for a banned anabolic substance. There was a lot of controversy surrounding how the tennis’ governing body and the anti-doping body dealt with the situation after Sinner escaped a ban with the governing bodies accepting his claim that the positive tests were unintentional.

The World No. 1 said he was inadvertently contaminated with the banned substance after his physiotherapist carried out treatments on him after applying an over-the-counter spray to an injury on his own hand.

However, none of those mattered in the final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as Sinner was brutal in the final and won his second Grand Slam title – after winning the Australian Open at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Sabalenka avenged her loss to Coco Gauff at the US Open 2023 by being consistent over the two weeks to win her third Grand Slam title.

Jesscia Pegula, whose best performance in a Grand Slam was making the final of the US Open this year, couldn’t let her dream run continue as Sabalenka was far more superior in her game.

Pegula, whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, won 15 of her last 17 matches over the last few weeks and the two losses she had suffered were against Sabalenka and both were in the finals of tournaments.