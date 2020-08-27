Tour de France to be broadcast in India on Eurosport

New Delhi: Eurosport will provide global coverage of the Tour de France which is scheduled to start on August 29. Eurosport said that it will be continuing on its "digital-first" approach which it says saw a 95 per cent rise in minutes watched year-on-year in 2019.

"Eurosport is recognised as the 'Home of Cycling' across Europe and it's exciting to be part of the team covering the biggest event in our sport once again this year," said 2012 Tour winner Sir Bradley Wiggins, who hosts the popular podcast 'The Bradley Wiggins Show.'

"Building on last year where I reported live from the heart of the peloton, I'll be helping to bring cycling fans closer to the action by expanding The Bradley Wiggins Show with daily shows throughout the Tour - ensuring we don't miss a moment. I'm also looking forward to again working with the talented Eurosport and GCN cycling team on The Breakaway," he added.

Around 3,000 local language social media posts will be published alongside 600 localised videos across Eurosport and and Global Cycling Network's (GCN) social platforms. Daily interactive digital content including quizzes and polls will also be available via the GCN App. In addition, Eurosport's industry-leading editorial team will continue to feed fans' passions for the sport's best stories with around 200 local language Tour de France stories planned per market.