Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne shine as Australia chase down 315 against England in first ODI

Hyderabad: Travis Head scored a career-best 154 not out to help Australia beat England by seven wickets in the first ODI at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Batting first England, riding on Ben Duckett’s 95 and Will Jacks’ 62, scored 315 and Australia, helped by Head’s brilliant knock and support from Marnus Labuschagne (77*), overhauled the target in just 44 overs to record their 13th straight ODI win.



Head scored his sixth ODI century and the knock and his partnership with Labuschagne was akin to his brilliant 137 in the ICC ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad last year.



The southpaw struck 20 fours and five sixes, scoring at an impressive 119.37, as he set the foundation for Australia’s big win.



During his knock of 154 not out, Head brought up the highest individual score by an Australian batter in England and eclipsing his own highest score of 152 which he scored against the same opposition in Melbourne in 2022.



He got good support from Labuschagne, who scored his unbeaten 77 runs in 61 balls.



Earlier, England won the toss and chose to bat first and the decision seemed to pay rewards when England were comfortably placed at 213/2 in the 33rd over. It was Labuschagne (3/39), along with Adam Zampa (3/49) and even Head (2/34), to slow down the proceedings in the middle overs and pick up nine wickets among them.



England’s last seven wickets fell for just 83 runs and the strong start helped them breach the 300-run mark.



The second ODI of the five-match series will be played at Headingley on Saturday, September 21.

