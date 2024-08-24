Tributes pour in for Shikhar Dhawan after former India opener announces retirement

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Saturday and social media was abuzz with tributes pouring in for the southpaw from the fraternity.

Dhawan, whose pyrotechnics with the bat stole the limelight, was hailed for his positive approach and team spirit.



Dhawan donned the Indian jersey in 34 Test matches, 167 one day internationals and 68 T20 internationals, apart from being a regular feature in the Indian Premier League. Dhawan, in his age-group days, was a part of the victorious Indian team in the 2004 U-19 World CupAfter his debut in 2010, Dhawan was adjudged the player of the tournament in India’s Champions Trophy win in 2013 after he amassed 363 runs in the edition.

Dhawan is also a member of the elite 10,000 club after having scored 10,867 runs in international cricket. His tally of 10,867 runs ranks in the 12th best for India.



He scored 24 centuries and 79 half-centuries in his career.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the former India opener on a stellar career. “As Shikhar Dhawan retires from International and Domestic cricket, we wish him all the very best for the road ahead,” BCCI posted on their official social media handle.



Virender Sehwag was the one of the first players to congratulate Dhawan on his stellar career. It was Dhawan who replaced Sehwag as India’s opener after the former’s prime. “Badhaai ho Shikkhi. Ever since the time you replaced me in Mohali, you didn’t look back and some top performances over the years. May you continue to have fun and live life to the fullest. Very best wishes always,” Sehwag wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



Indian cricket team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir took to social media to wish Dhawan. “Congratulations Shiki on a fantastic career! I know you will spread the same joy through everything you take up in the future,” Gambhir wrote.



Sehwag and Gambhir played together with Dhawan in both domestic, international and franchise cricket.



Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble said: “Congratulations on a fantastic career, @SDhawan25! Wish you the best for the next chapter. Happy retirement!”



Dhawan middle order teammate and Indian cricket’s lower-middle order mainstay VVS Laxman wished Dhawan the best and said he was a good person off the field too. “Many congratulations Shikhar on a fantastic career. The thing I loved about Shikhar apart from the fact that he was a fabulous cricketer, was the person that he was, always amicable and looking at the positives in every situation. Wish you all the best @SDhawan25 in the journey ahead,” Laxman wrote on social media.



Former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar said Dhawan’s determination and cricketing skills will always be remembered. “Your hard work, determination, quality cricketing skills, and great human being will always be remembered; thank you, boy, for wishing you all the best for the next career ahead,” Anwar wished Dhawan on social media.



Umpire Richard Kettleborough shared a video of Dhawan in full form and captioned it as a must watch video. Kettleborough, on most occasions, had the best seat in the stadium watching Dhawan’s blitzes from close angles. “One of the most elegant left-hand opening batters from India. Happy retirement Dhawan,” Kettleborough wrote.

