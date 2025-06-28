US Open badminton: Tanvi Sharma, Ayush Shetty progress to semis

Council Bluffs (USA): Rising Indian shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Ayush Shetty extended their impressive form at the US Open badminton tournament, securing semifinal berths with dominant performances in the BWF Super 300 tournament.

Sixteen-year-old Tanvi eased past higher-ranked Malaysian Karupathevan Letshanaa in straight games, clinching a 21-13, 21-16 win in just 33 minutes.

Ayush was just as commanding, overcoming junior world champion Kuo Kuan Lin of Chinese Taipei 22-20, 21-9 to book his place in the semifinals.

However, there was a setback for India in the men’s doubles, as Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi were defeated 9-21, 19-21 by Chinese Taipei’s Chiang Chien and Wei Wu Hsuan-yi in their quarterfinal match at the Mid-America Centre on Friday.

In the semifinal, Tanvi will face Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova, who caused an upset by knocking out third seed Sung Shuo-yun of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals. This marks Tanvi’s first-ever semifinal appearance at a BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Meanwhile, Ayush is set to take on top seed Chou Tien-chen - a seasoned opponent who had defeated him at the Taipei Open. Despite the tough challenge ahead, Ayush can take heart from a strong 2025 campaign, which includes semifinal finishes at both the Orleans Masters and the Taipei Open.

Earlier, Tanvi outclassed Thailand's Pitchamon Opatniputh, the world No. 58 and the 2023 junior world champion, 21-18, 21-16 in straight games in the quarter-final.

On the other hand, Ayush registered a hard-fought 21-12, 13-21, 21-15 win over compatriot Tharun Mannepalli, world No. 54, in the men's singles round of 16.



