We have the best team in Pro Kabaddi League, says Dabang Delhi KC head coach Rambir Singh Khokhar

Panchkula (Haryana) : The Dabang Delhi KC continued their brilliant form as they finished the league stage of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on a high with a 46-38 victory over Bengaluru Bulls.

Speaking about the match, Dabang Delhi KC head coach Rambir Singh Khokhar said, "We started the match very well. We made a few small mistakes, but Ashu picked up the required points for us. We tried a few new players against Bengaluru Bulls, and they played well."

Furthermore, Rambir Singh said that they have the best side in the tournament, "We've played many close games this season. Most of our encounters have been neck-and-neck. We are ready to take on any team in the Playoffs. I feel we have the best team in the league. Hopefully, we will go on to lift the trophy."



Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi captain Ashu Malik said, "It was great to win our last league stage match. Now, we'll start practising very hard for the Playoffs. We'll take a day off and then jump straight into our training sessions."



Ashu also said that the team will continue to play freely in the Playoffs, "There's no pressure on any player. We've been asked to think on our feet and back ourselves to make the catches as a raider or defender. We'll continue to play freely in our upcoming games as well."

