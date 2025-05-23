We like to outsmart the opponent: Gill

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill revealed that the “skill of outsmarting the opposition” is what makes his batting partnership with Sai Sudharsan so effective. He added that “reading conditions and assessing the situation” is why his side’s tactical awareness remains key to their success in the IPL 2025.

As an opening pair in IPL 2025, Sudharsan and Gill have amassed 839 runs, at an average of 76.27, with seven 50-plus stands - three of them going past the 100-mark.

The duo stitched the highest partnership for Gujarat Titans in T20s with their unbeaten 205-run first-wicket stand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday as GT booked their spot in the playoffs with a 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

“I think the way we bat is not exactly similar, but the left-right combination helps. We both run very well between the wickets, and we’re the kind of players who like to outsmart the opponent - including the bowlers,” Gill said on the episode of JioHotstar’s Gen Bold.