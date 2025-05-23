Live
- Pragya Jaiswal slays in purple as she celebrates 10 years in Tollywood
- Srikalahasti MLA conducts service activities on his birthday
- District administration alertes the people over COVID
- Kalyani Priyadarshan turns up the heat in bold gold ensemble
- Viswam student bags State 1st rank in Sainik entrance exam
- Rajasthan reels under intense heatwave, red alert issued in three districts
- TTD chief offers silk vastrams to Japali Anjaneya Swamy
- Collector calls for successful execution of ‘Yogandhra’
- Northeast transformed from backward frontier region to growth front-runner: PM Modi
- Drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore seized in Assam
We like to outsmart the opponent: Gill
New Delhi: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill revealed that the “skill of outsmarting the opposition” is what makes his batting partnership with Sai...
New Delhi: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill revealed that the “skill of outsmarting the opposition” is what makes his batting partnership with Sai Sudharsan so effective. He added that “reading conditions and assessing the situation” is why his side’s tactical awareness remains key to their success in the IPL 2025.
As an opening pair in IPL 2025, Sudharsan and Gill have amassed 839 runs, at an average of 76.27, with seven 50-plus stands - three of them going past the 100-mark.
The duo stitched the highest partnership for Gujarat Titans in T20s with their unbeaten 205-run first-wicket stand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday as GT booked their spot in the playoffs with a 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.
“I think the way we bat is not exactly similar, but the left-right combination helps. We both run very well between the wickets, and we’re the kind of players who like to outsmart the opponent - including the bowlers,” Gill said on the episode of JioHotstar’s Gen Bold.