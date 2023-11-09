Why Pak will back SL today

Bengaluru: New Zealand's campaign has hit a disheartening flatline after their early domination and the Kiwis will have to rediscover their bowling mojo for a World Cup reboot when they face knocked-out Sri Lanka here on Thursday. Ahead of their last league match which is under rain threat, New Zealand are hobbling on eight points, aware of the fact that a defeat or a washout can throw them out of the tournament. They are now fourth on the table. Pakistan (+0.036) and Afghanistan (-0.338), who also have eight points apiece, can also potentially reach 10 points with a win over England and South Africa in their respective final league match. Pakistan fans will certainly want Lanka to win.

In that context, the Kiwis (+0.398) have to win sufficiently big to take care of the Net Run Rate as well. So, it is not an all too bright scenario for New Zealand, but a victory will at least keep them in the race to the semifinals for the time being. But it is not tough to see why New Zealand have faltered and ended up at where they are now. Unlike backmarkers England, New Zealand's batting has not really collapsed except against South Africa but their bowling lacked sting when it was needed.

New Zealand bowlers have been simply unable to put pressure on opposition batters especially in the middle and end overs, and rectifying that area will be their priority going against the Lankans.