Xavi Hernandez tests positive for Coronavirus

New Delhi : Former Barcelona star and current Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for coronavirus. Xavi's club in the Qatar Stars League (QSL), Al-Sadd, confirmed in a tweet on Saturday that their manager had tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent from the proceedings for the next few days.

Xavi said he will self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday against Al-Khor in QSL. "Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition. David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the Al-Sadd reserves," the former Spain mid-fielder said.

"A few days ago, following the Qatar Stars League protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. "Fortunately, I'm feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear.

When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work," he added. The QSL, which has been suspended since March due to COVID-19 pandemic, resumed on Friday.

