Just In
Yuva Kabaddi Series: Aravalli Arrows beat Palani Tuskers; Murthal Magnets get first win in Division 1
Yuva Kabaddi Series - Division 1, held at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore, delivered a day of surprises, with the Palani Tuskers suffering their first defeat and the Murthal Magnets finally breaking their winless streak.
The day began with the Murthal Magnets claiming their maiden win by defeating the Karpagam Raiders 40-32. Vinay delivered a stellar all-round performance, contributing 15 raid points and three tackle points. Despite R. Gowtham’s 14 raid points for the Raiders, a lack of support from his teammates resulted in their loss.
In the second match, the Sonipat Spartans handed the Jaipur Thunders their fifth consecutive defeat with a 45-33 victory. Ankit Saharwa led the Spartans' charge with 12 raid points, while Naveen Sharma and Pankaj contributed six tackle points each. For Jaipur, Praveen’s High 5 and Mohit Gurjar’s all-round effort weren’t enough to turn the tide.
The third game saw the Aravalli Arrows stun the previously unbeaten Palani Tuskers with a 35-28 victory. Ankit Jat was the standout performer, securing nine tackle points, while Chetan Choudhary earned a high-5. Despite M. Esakkiraja’s High 5 for the Tuskers, their raiding unit fell short, leading to their first defeat.
The final match of the day featured a close contest between the Kurukshetra Warriors and the Chennai Tamizhans, with the Warriors edging out a 32-30 win. Sachin Jagbir shone with 14 raid points, while Sachin added a high-5 to the Warriors’ tally. For Chennai, Stanly Packiaraj recorded a Super 10 and Sakthivel R earned a High 5, but their efforts fell just short.