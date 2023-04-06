2,000 Police Officers Deployed To Provide Security To Narendra Modi,s Visits In The Theppakadu Elephant Camp In Tamil Nadu

On April 9, over 2,000 police officers would be deployed from Masinagudi to Theppakadu to provide security ro Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Nilgiri elephant camp. The event is scheduled to honour mahout Bomman and his wife Bellie, the subjects of the Oscar-winning short documentary film "The Elephant Whisperers."



In the intersection of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka lies a 7 kilometre region that is famous for the Maoist activity. As a result, beginning on April 7 in the morning, Special Task Force members from Sathyamangalam and representatives of the Naxalite Special Divisions will conduct combined searching operations in the reserve forest. The protected woodland was off limits to visitors.



According to the schedule, Modi will travel in an IAF chopper from the airport in Mysuru to Masinagudi town in the Nilgiris region at approximately 9.35am on April 9. He would next drive to the Theppakadu elephant camp from there.

A report claims that before honouring Bomman and Bellie, Modi would visit the elephant camp and speak with the mahouts and their helpers (cavadies). He will probably stay in the camp for 20 minutes. The same IAF helicopter will then transport him back to Mysuru.