AIADMK announces RS candidates, no seats for allies

Chennai: The AIADMK has officially announced the names of its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, sharing no seats with allies while affirming its alliance with the DMDK.

In a significant declaration, the party also assured that the DMDK will be allocated a Rajya Sabha seat after the 2026 Assembly polls and a good number of seats in the 2026 Assembly polls.

The announcement was made on Saturday at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai, by party Secretary S.P. Velumani and Deputy General Secretary K.P. Munusamy.

The party revealed that Inbathurai, the Secretary of the AIADMK Legal Wing, and Dhanapal, the District President of Chengalpattu East, will be the official candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters, K.P. Munusamy said, “Our alliance with the DMDK remains strong and intact. As part of our understanding, the DMDK will be given a Rajya Sabha seat in 2026, after the next Assembly elections.”

He further clarified that there was no ambiguity or disagreement regarding the arrangement with the DMDK.

“The question of acceptance by the DMDK doesn’t arise. We have announced our candidates after mutual understanding. The continuation of the alliance itself is proof of their consent,” Munusamy added.

The decision to field Inbathurai and Dhanapal comes as part of the AIADMK’s efforts to consolidate its organisational structure and reward loyal party workers. Both candidates are long-serving functionaries within the party. Inbathurai is known for his legal acumen and active role in the party’s legal affairs, while Dhanapal commands a strong base in the Chengalpattu region.

Party insiders suggest that the allocation of a future Rajya Sabha seat to the DMDK is a strategic move to maintain alliance cohesion and ensure long-term cooperation.

With the political landscape in Tamil Nadu expected to undergo significant shifts ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the AIADMK is working to keep its allies close and its cadre unified.

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to take place on June 19, with the AIADMK aiming to retain its representation in the Upper House amid a competitive political environment.