AIADMK MLA’s ‘secret’ marriage stirs controversy

The ruling party MLA from Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, A Prabu, married a 19-year-old second-year degree college student on Monday setting off a huge protest. The 34-year-old lawmaker, a first-timer in the legislative assembly is alleged to have held a secret marriage with his lady love, resisted strongly by her family.

The girl's father, Swaminathan, attempted to immolate himself before the MLA's residence alleging that his daughter has been kidnapped and has been forced into a marriage. The aggrieved parent has lodged a complaint at the Thiyagaduram police station in this regard.

In his complaint, Swaminathan has charged the MLA with threats to kill him and that none can do anything to him as he is a ruling party bigwig. He also added that the MLA had told him that he would even kill his daughter if he proceeded with his complaint to the police.

The MLA has announced that the marriage had to be kept simple owing to the coronavirus pandemic and he has had to limit the number of invitees. According to sources, Prabu has known the girl whom he got married for more than a decade and both were in love with each other. The girl's father says she has been tricked into the alliance.