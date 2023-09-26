AIADMK snaps ties with NDA

Chennai: In a significant development, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has formally announced its decision to exit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu and at the Centre. AIADMK Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy on Monday announced that the AIADMK has unanimously passed a resolution to break all ties with the BJP and the NDA, effective immediately.

Munusamy cited ongoing issues with the state leadership of the BJP, particularly their continuous and unwarranted remarks directed at party leaders. "AIADMK unanimously passed a resolution in the meeting. AIADMK is breaking all ties with the BJP and NDA alliance from today. The state leadership of the BJP has been continuously making unnecessary remarks about our former leaders, our general secretary EPS and our cadres for the past one year," said Munusamy.



Meanwhile, celebrations erupted outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai after the party ended its alliance with the BJP.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said, "I will speak to you later, I don't speak during Yatra. I will speak later." In the wake of a recent controversy surrounding remarks made by BJP state chief K Annamalai about late Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai, a senior AIADMK leader, Jayakumar, called off the alliance between the two parties on September 18. Jayakumar stated that he was conveying the AIADMK's official stance on the issue.