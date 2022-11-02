An Israeli Couple Created A Self-Sustaining Forest On 70 Acres Of Unused Land In Tamil Nadu

When Aviram Rozin and his wife Yorit Rozinvisited India for the first time in 1998, they fell head over heels and get attached towards the nation. Aviram Rozin, who was born in Israel but now calls India home, claims that when they arrived in Tamil Nadu, they never felt as though they were in a foreign country or location and instead felt as though they were returning home. They adored both the surroundings and the locals. So a few years later, they made the decision to relocate to India.

Aviram Rozin, a prominent businessman and the CEO of a manufacturer of medical devices, was born in a Tel Aviv suburb. But he made the decision to remake his life away from the bustle of business in the early 2000s.