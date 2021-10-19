Ancient Idols Seized By The Police And Seven Detained

The Idol Wing police captured Meenakshi and Rishabadevar's idols and detained seven people, notably Chennai's Karthik, the head underlying idol trafficking.



Following on an information, a specialized squad led by Superintendent of Police Rajaram travelled to Melmaruvathur in Kancheepuram district earlier on Sunday to investigate the possibility of any idols being transported out of Sithaamur.

The Police team fabricated a story to catch the smugglers. The idol traffickers trusted the police squad who pretended to be purchasers, and in the meantime, the crew carried the Meenakshi amman idol on a two-wheeler vehicle and recieved the idol.

Following determining the ancient worth of the idol, the special police team detained D. Karthik and B. Moorthy of Chennai. S. Sundaramurthy, V. Kumaran, M. Ashok, R. Arivarasu, and M. Abdul Rahman were detained by the Idol Wing police after an inquiry.

Rishabadevar's statue was discovered in a residence in Vellore district by a police team. Meanwhile, the two idols, as well as all of the detained people, were brought before a judicial magistrate within the Idol Theft Prevention Act. However, the Idol Wing's past and idol trafficking network are being investigated by the cops.