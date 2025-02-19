Annamalai writes to TN DGP over security lapse during Union Minister's temple visit

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has written to the state Director General of Police (DGP), seeking an explanation regarding the alleged mishandling of security for Union Minister of State L. Murugan during his recent visit to the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple in Madurai.

In his letter, Annamalai expressed strong disapproval over what he described as “unacceptable heckling” of the Minister by police personnel at the temple entrance, despite prior clearance from the Tamil Nadu Police for his February 17 visit.

“The itinerary included visits to both the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swami Temple and the Arulmigu Kasi Viswanathar Temple on Thiruparankundram hill,” Annamalai, a former IPS officer, stated in the letter.

He alleged that the Minister was denied entry to the temple, with police personnel citing “orders from the high command” as the reason.

Calling the incident a “blatant misuse of power”, Annamalai said that preventing a Union Minister and Member of Parliament from worshipping at a place of his choice was a violation of his fundamental rights.

He further raised concerns about the broader implications of the incident, questioning the ability of the police to provide security and protection to the general public.

“If a Member of Parliament and a Union Minister can be treated in this manner, what does it say about the safety and rights of ordinary citizens in Tamil Nadu?” he asked.

The controversy surrounding Thiruparankundram Hill began when a group of Muslim individuals demanded permission for animal sacrifices -- specifically goats and chickens -- at the Sikandar Badusha Dargah located on the hill. The demand was met with strong opposition from Hindu organisations, leading to an official ban on animal sacrifice at the site.

Tensions escalated further when Nawaz Kani, a Member of Parliament and the Tamil Nadu vice-president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), visited the hill. Kani, who is also the chairman of the state Waqf Board, allegedly consumed non-vegetarian food near the temple premises, sparking outrage among Hindu groups.

The controversy intensified after Kani shared a social media post showing people eating biryani near the foothills of the temple.

Critics, including BJP president Annamalai, accused him of promoting activities that hurt Hindu religious sentiments. However, Kani denied the allegations, asserting that the food was vegetarian.

Amid the growing unrest, concerns have also been raised about incidents of vandalism at ancient Jain caves in the area, as well as disputes over the administrative control of the hill.

Kani has reiterated claims that parts of the hill fall under the jurisdiction of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board, a claim strongly contested by Hindu organisations, who assert its significance in Hindu traditions.

As the Thirupparankandram issue has been slowly blowing up, on February 3 prohibitory orders were clamped and a large police posse was stationed there.

As tensions continue to simmer, Annamalai’s letter to the DGP underscores growing political and religious discord over the site, with security concerns now taking centre stage.