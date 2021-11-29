Avinashi Road In Coimbatore Is Being Considered By Jail Officials As A Possible Location For The Central Prison

According to the chief minister's recent announcement, the jail administration would need at least 150 acres of property to relocate the central prison out of the city. A request for land in a well-connected suburban region has been filed with the district administration. The new prison will need between 150 and 200 acres to be built. The criteria have been communicated to the Revenue Department. A department senior officer stated that they will pick the best location.

As per sources, the land along Avinashi Road could be one of the prospective locations. They have to carry inmates to the court and CM CH for legal and medical procedures on a regular basis. There will be no trouble transporting prisoners if the prison is built in Neelambur and the border of Tirupur district, adjacent to Avinashi Road as per a prisons department representative. He stated that a new prison will indeed take at least four years to construct. Several enclosures for male and female inmates, as well as an open-air prison with room for at least 100 inmates, would be included in the new facility.

The prison department has also given us their criteria, and we've been told to finish the land identification procedure as soon as possible. However, there is a scarcity of government-owned land. Leela Alex, a District Revenue officer stated that they have to buy some private land. Officials expressed optimism that the prison's relocation will clear the door for several local development projects. For a long time, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has been considering building an indoor stadium and expanding the corporation zoo. Officials stated the improvements might be completed if the 165-acre prison area is cleared.

Following his visit last week, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the relocation of the major prison. During the World Classical Tamil Conference in 2010, former chief minister Karunanidhi declared plans to establish a Semmozhi Poonga when the prison was relocated.