CM Stalin And CM Vijayan To Inaugurate Renovated Periyar Memorial In Vaikom

Reflecting on the significance of the movement, Stalin wrote on social media: *“How was our society a hundred years ago, and imagine where we have reached now! I will participate in the centenary of the Vaikom protest that seeded these changes.”*

Historical Context of the Vaikom Satyagraha

The Vaikom Satyagraha (1924–1925) was a monumental non-violent movement in Travancore, challenging caste-based restrictions that prevented lower castes from accessing roads around the Vaikom Sree Mahadeva Temple in Kerala. This movement laid the foundation for Kerala’s modern social reforms and was a proving ground for Gandhian non-violent resistance.

The campaign, led by figures like TK Madhavan, K Kelappan, KP Kesava Menon, George Joseph, and Periyar EV Ramasamy, achieved partial success in 1925. Three out of four temple-adjacent roads were opened to oppressed communities, with full equality secured in 1936 through the Temple Entry Proclamation.

Periyar EV Ramasamy, the “Father of the Dravidian Movement,” was a key figure in the Satyagraha. Despite compromises made during the campaign, Periyar continued his fight for equality, earning the title *“Vaikom Veerar”* (Hero of Vaikom).

Renovated Periyar Memorial

The Tamil Nadu government has renovated the Periyar Memorial in Vaikom at a cost of ₹8.5 crore. Spanning 70 cents of land, the complex features a photo exhibition hall, library, visitor’s pavilion, children’s park, and a statue of Periyar in a seated posture. The memorial celebrates Periyar’s relentless pursuit of social justice.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu is constructing another Periyar memorial in Arookutty, Alappuzha, where the reformer was jailed during the Satyagraha in 1924. Kerala recently allocated 54 cents of land for this project, announced by Stalin in 2023.

The inauguration is a tribute to the legacy of the Vaikom Satyagraha and Periyar’s enduring impact on the fight for equality and social justice.