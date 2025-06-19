Live
CMRL Slaps ₹1 Crore Fine on L&T After Fatal Manapakkam Site Collapse
Chennai Metro fined L&T ₹1 crore after a worker died in an accident at the Manapakkam metro site. Poor safety measures caused two steel beams to fall. Safety officers were removed, and compensation given to the family.
Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has fined Larsen & Toubro (L&T) ₹1 crore. The fine comes after a worker died in an accident at the Manapakkam metro site on Thursday.
The worker, Ramesh, was 43 years old and from Nagercoil. He died when two heavy steel beams (I-girders) fell during work on Phase II of the metro project. A support frame had slipped, causing the fall.
A team in CMRL studied the case and gave its report on June 18. The report said L&T was mainly at fault for poor safety rules. CMRL has removed two L&T safety officers from the project.
The General Consultant (GC), who was checking the work, was also blamed. Two people from the GC team have also been removed from duty.
CMRL gave ₹5 lakh to Ramesh’s family. L&T gave ₹20 lakh more.
This event has raised worry about safety at big construction sites. CMRL said it will now check safety more strictly on all sites.